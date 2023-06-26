Insurers Prevail After Reconsidered Virus Coverage Decision

By Ben Zigterman (June 26, 2023, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A group of popular South Florida hotels can't continue with its COVID-19 coverage suit, a Florida judge said, finding that a previous judge incorrectly found that a business interruption provision in the hotels' policies didn't require direct physical loss or damage....

