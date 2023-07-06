Bankrupt Debt Firm Faces Fight Over Client File Sale Proposal

By Daniel Connolly (July 6, 2023, 4:50 PM EDT) -- The court-appointed bankruptcy trustee for collapsed California debt firm Litigation Practice Group has told the court he's close to finalizing a deal to sell thousands of client files and keep the operation running, but opponents argue the business should be shut down because it's illegal....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS