Avenatti Creditor Bemoans 'Dumb' Decision To Block Jet Sale

By Craig Clough (June 26, 2023, 6:41 PM EDT) -- One creditor locked in a four-way fight for the funds from incarcerated attorney Michael Avenatti's private jet told a California federal judge on Monday that another creditor made the "dumb" decision three years ago to block the jet's sale and should now pay the over $1 million that move likely cost....

