6th Circ. Backs Bank In $300K 'Mistake' Payment Case

By Riley Murdock (June 27, 2023, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit rejected a farmer's appeal of an order to return $300,000 from bad checks mistakenly cashed by Commercial Bank & Trust Co., finding that Tennessee law allows the bank to recover the funds whether its mistake was reasonable or negligent....

