Mondelez Hit With Worker Suits Over Bryan Cave Cyberattack

By Hailey Konnath (June 26, 2023, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Mondelez Global LLC employees have filed a pair of proposed class actions against the food manufacturer, claiming that their employer "betrayed the trust" of thousands of workers by failing to properly safeguard their personal information, which was compromised in a cyberattack targeting Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP....

