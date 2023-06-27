Fake News Filing In Chevron Fight Earns Wash. Atty Sanctions

By Chart Riggall (June 27, 2023, 3:00 PM EDT) -- A Ninth Circuit panel has ordered a Seattle lawyer to cover his opponent's attorney fees after he was found to have fabricated a news article to support his client's position, while referring the case to the state bar for further discipline....

