DC Circ. Says Ex-ACUS Member Can't Challenge Firing

By Alison Knezevich (June 27, 2023, 3:32 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden was within his rights to fire former Trump administration official Roger Severino from the Administrative Conference of the United States, a D.C. Circuit panel said Tuesday, affirming a lower court's decision to dismiss Severino's lawsuit alleging that the president's decision to terminate him before his term was up was unconstitutional....

