Green Groups, Industry Square Off Against EPA Over Boilers

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (June 27, 2023, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's rule regulating emissions from boilers used at industrial plants, universities and hospitals was attacked Monday at the D.C. Circuit by green groups that said the standards are too lax and industry groups that said they're too strict....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS