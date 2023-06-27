Puerto Rico Utility Bondholders' Claim Estimated At $2.4B

By Rick Archer (June 27, 2023, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has found the holders of $8 billion in bonds issued by Puerto Rico's electric utility have just under $2.4 billion in claims against the utility's future revenue, saying she was unconvinced the bonds could ever be fully repaid....

