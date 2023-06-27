Fla. AG Slams Pot Legalization Effort Before State High Court

By Sam Reisman (June 27, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT) -- Florida's attorney general has urged the state Supreme Court to reject an effort to legalize adult-use marijuana via a constitutional amendment, saying in a brief that the proposed ballot initiative misleads voters in multiple ways....

