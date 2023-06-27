DOJ, Prof Spar Over Secret Jones Day VW Emissions Docs

By Linda Chiem (June 27, 2023, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice, Volkswagen and a Loyola Marymount University professor sparred in California federal court this week over whether a confidential Jones Day report on the German automaker's internal investigation into the 2015 emissions-cheating scandal should be made public....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS