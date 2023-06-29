Colo. Cannabis Co. Walked On $1.7M Generator Bill, Suit Says

By Jonathan Capriel (June 29, 2023, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A rental company has claimed in Colorado state court that a Denver-based marijuana cultivator skipped out on a $1.7 million bill for generators used at a grow facility — targeting the same marijuana company that recently closed its Oakland, California, operation after complaints that its giant diesel generators were polluting the community....

