AliveCor Asks Fed. Circ. To Flip Partial Loss In Apple ITC Row

By Adam Lidgett (June 27, 2023, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Medical device maker AliveCor says the Federal Circuit should undo a U.S. International Trade Commission finding that the Apple Watch did not infringe one of its heart monitor patents, the latest in a larger patent fight between the parties....

