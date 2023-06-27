Wash. Justices Question When Execs Can Skip Depositions

By Greg Lamm (June 27, 2023, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Washington Supreme Court justices quizzed a bank on why its CEO shouldn't be deposed in a civil case involving alleged wrongdoings by a lending officer, with justices asking Tuesday who gets to decide which executives get special treatment and why tools like Zoom couldn't be used to make depositions less burdensome....

