Calif. Atty's State Bar Ethics Trial Over BLM Tweets Opens

By Gina Kim (June 27, 2023, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The California State Bar opened its ethics trial Tuesday over attorney Marla Anne Brown's May 2020 tweets calling for Black Lives Matter protestors to be shot, with one witness testifying that violent rhetoric from a lawyer claiming to be a Los Angeles Police Department union attorney left him worried a volatile situation could escalate....

