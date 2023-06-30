Scope Of FTC's Health Info Enforcement May Expand

By Jodi Daniel and Brandon Ge (June 30, 2023, 5:39 PM EDT) -- On May 18, the Federal Trade Commission announced a notice of proposed rulemaking to amend the Health Breach Notification Rule, or HBNR.[1] The proposed changes are primarily intended to clarify the scope of entities subject to the HBNR and what constitutes a breach that triggers the rule's notification requirements. Comments on the notice of proposed rulemaking, or NPRM, are due on Aug. 8....

