Despite Signs Of A Nuclear Power Revival, Outlook Still Mixed

By Marc Campopiano, Lucas Quass and Shawna Strecker (June 28, 2023, 3:43 PM EDT) -- As part of long-range plans to address climate change, many states have adopted policies to spur the transition to a low-carbon future. Renewable sources like solar, wind and geothermal energy have garnered considerable attention, but nuclear power is the largest domestic source of carbon-free power....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS