Appellate Funding Disclosure: No Mandate Is Right Choice

By Stewart Ackerly (June 30, 2023, 2:38 PM EDT) -- The Advisory Committee on Appellate Rules, which considers and recommends revisions to the Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure, has declined to pursue a rule requiring disclosure of litigation funding in appeals in federal appellate courts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS