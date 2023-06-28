Jones Walker Booted From $1.2B Venezuela Oil Fraud Case

By Hailey Konnath (June 27, 2023, 11:19 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Tuesday disqualified Jones Walker LLP from representing an asset manager charged with participating in a $1.2 billion embezzlement scheme targeting Venezuela's state-owned oil company, taking issue with the firm's previous representation of a witness in the sprawling case....

