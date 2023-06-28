Judge Says Pharma Industry Has 'Perverted' Hatch-Waxman

By Jasmin Boyce (June 28, 2023, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has refused to further support his finding that a patent on bladder medication Myrbetriq is ineligible for patent protection as owner Astellas Pharma and various generic-drug makers fight over the invalidity finding at the Federal Circuit, but remarked that pharmaceutical companies have "perverted" the bounds of federal patent law....

