Senior Attorney Helped FTX Founder Misuse Funds, Suit Says

By Sue Reisinger (June 28, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT) -- FTX Trading Ltd. is suing one of its top former attorneys, accusing him of colluding with the crypto exchange's founder Sam Bankman-Fried in looting the bankrupt company's accounts and allowing other managers to misuse billions of dollars in customers' deposits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS