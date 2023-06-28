Reed Smith Atty Reported 'Egregious' Anti-BLM Tweets To Bar

By Gina Kim (June 28, 2023, 10:21 PM EDT) -- A Reed Smith associate testified Wednesday in the California State Bar disciplinary trial of attorney Marla Brown that while in law school in 2020, she reported Brown's tweets calling for Black Lives Matter protesters to be shot because it's "most egregious" when such vitriol comes from someone in a respected profession....

