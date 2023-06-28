Allegheny Co. Exec Sues Over Council's Minimum Wage Hike

By Matthew Santoni (June 28, 2023, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Allegheny County's executive filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court Wednesday seeking a declaration that he, not the county council, had the sole power to set wages, arguing the council had overstepped its power and tied his hands in future budgets by overriding his veto on a minimum wage hike....

