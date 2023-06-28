HHS Office Settles With Health Tech Biz Over Unsecured Data

By Allison Grande (June 28, 2023, 9:31 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky-based health care technology services provider has agreed to pay $75,000 and boost its data security to resolve federal health officials' claims that it failed to adequately secure a network server that contained hundreds of patients' protected health information....

