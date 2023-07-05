Takeaways From DOJ's New Approach To Bank Mergers

By Lee Meyerson, Peter Guryan and Richard Jamgochian (July 5, 2023, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has announced that it has departed from its prior framework for the antitrust analysis of bank mergers — in place since 1995 — and will be considering a wider range of factors and potential competitive harms, bringing bank merger reviews in line with the Biden administration's aggressive antitrust enforcement in other areas of the economy....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS