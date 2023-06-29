Baker McKenzie's Hires, Promotions Yield 131 New Partners

By Madison Arnold (June 29, 2023, 4:46 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie announced a total of 89 partner promotions on Thursday, which combined with 42 lateral partner hires so far this year makes for a nearly 13% increase in the new partner class in 2023 compared with 2022....

