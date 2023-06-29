NC Hospital Can't Get Quick Win In Suit Over Eye Biz Scheme

By Travis Bland (June 29, 2023, 6:00 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina hospital must do more to prove that an ophthalmologist sabotaged its investment in their joint eye care practice, a state judge has said, finding that the doctor's failure to respond to court filings did not mean he had admitted to the allegations against him....

