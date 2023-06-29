Conn. Justices Uphold State's Renewable Offers Restrictions

By Madeline Lyskawa (June 29, 2023, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court on Thursday upheld renewable energy credits inserted into the state's regulatory scheme in 2020, saying a trial judge correctly concluded that geographic and marketing restrictions imposed by the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Agency did not violate the dormant commerce clause of the U.S. Constitution....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS