Anti-BLM Tweeting Atty Didn't Seek Violence, State Bar Told

By Gina Kim (June 29, 2023, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles employment attorney on Thursday defended attorney Marla Brown in her California State Bar ethics trial over tweets calling for Black Lives Matter protestors to be shot, saying he's known her for over 20 years and believes she was simply expressing her frustrations and didn't intend to incite violence. ...

