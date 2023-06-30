UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (June 30, 2023, 6:48 PM BST) -- The past week in London has seen law firm Simkins LLP hit dot-com investor Robert Bonnier with a breach of contract claim, Russian oligarch and CEO of Nornickel Vladimir Potanin sued for a second time by aluminum giant Rusal, and easyJet's parent company sue four more companies in trademark claims for their use of the term 'easy.'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS