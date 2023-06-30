Nursing Home Wants Coverage For Wrongful Death Arbitration

By Alexa Scherzinger (June 30, 2023, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina assisted living facility is suing a patient services provider and its insurer for defense coverage in an underlying wrongful death arbitration brought by the estate of a former resident, who died after a patient service technician's alleged neglect caused a femur fracture and other injuries....

