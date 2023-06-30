LIV-PGA Tour Deal, NFL Crackdown Highlight 1st Half Of 2023

By Elaine Briseño (June 30, 2023, 4:43 PM EDT) -- The first half of 2023 featured many memorable moments in the legal world of sports and betting, from the record-breaking sale of the Washington Commanders to the WWE-UFC and PGA Tour-LIV Golf mergers, plus the NFL's crackdown on players who violated its policy on gambling....

