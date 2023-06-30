Rep. Raskin Calls On NFL To Release Report On Commanders

By David Steele (June 30, 2023, 7:17 PM EDT) -- The ranking member of the U.S. House Oversight and Accountability Committee pushed NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday to "honor your commitment" to publicly release the report on the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and workplace and financial misconduct against Washington Commanders officials and outgoing owner Daniel Snyder....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS