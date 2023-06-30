Tweeting Protesters 'Should Be Shot' Wasn't Literal, Atty Says

By Gina Kim (June 30, 2023, 9:47 PM EDT) -- Taking the stand in her California State Bar disciplinary trial Friday, attorney Marla Brown conceded that she inaccurately called herself an LAPD union attorney in her Twitter bio but said her tweets calling for Black Lives Matter protesters to be shot merely expressed her frustration and weren't meant to be literal....

