4th Circ. Backs Liberty University In Ex-Prof's Age Bias Suit

By Grace Elletson (June 30, 2023, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit declined Friday to revive a former Liberty University art professor's bias suit alleging she was not brought back to teach because of her older age, ruling that she didn't put forward enough evidence showing her age, rather than her lack of digital skills, informed her termination....

