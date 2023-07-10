Cannabis Litigation To Watch In 2nd Half Of Year

By Sam Reisman (July 10, 2023, 10:38 PM EDT) -- Florida's attorney general has asked the state's highest court to block a marijuana legalization effort. The Ninth Circuit is mulling a lawsuit challenging local residency rules for cannabis operators. And medical marijuana patients are turning to the courts to defend their gun rights....

