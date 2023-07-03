Future FinTech To Pay $1.65M SEC Fine Over Accounting

By Aislinn Keely (July 3, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT) -- Fruit juice purveyor-turned-blockchain and e-commerce platform Future FinTech Group has agreed to pay a $1.65 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission allegations of recurring inaccuracies in its financial filings that tracked the losses of its dwindling juice business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS