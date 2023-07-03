Nasdaq Discloses Coinbase Role In BlackRock Bitcoin ETF

By Aislinn Keely (July 3, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT) -- After kicking off a wave of bitcoin exchange-traded fund filings with its application to list a proposed product from ETF giant BlackRock Inc., Nasdaq Stock Market followed other applicants in revealing that it intends to enter into an agreement with embattled crypto exchange Coinbase to address regulator concerns around market surveillance....

