PTAB Overruled: A New Analysis For Real Party In Interest

By Derrick Carman (July 7, 2023, 2:54 PM EDT) -- On May 22, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal vacated in part a final written decision of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board in Unified Patents LLC v. MemoryWeb LLC. Vidal held that the board erred by determining that third parties Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. and Apple Inc. were real parties in interest even though that determination had no impact on the inter partes review.[1]...

