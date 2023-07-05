Organ Transplant Co. Sues Donor Network In Antitrust Dispute

By Henrik Nilsson (July 5, 2023, 5:26 PM EDT) -- An organ-screening company accused the United Network for Organ Sharing of risking patient safety by suddenly issuing new terms of use, saying the organization is trying to quell competition as the federal government is planning an overhaul of the nation's transplant system....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS