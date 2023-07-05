Morgan Lewis Continues China Growth With Shenzhen Office

By Emily Sawicki (July 5, 2023, 11:34 PM BST) -- Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP announced Wednesday that it had been cleared to open its newest office in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, the firm's eighth Asian office and fourth in China since the global firm first expanded to the country more than 17 years ago....

