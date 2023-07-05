CFTC Inks Settlement In $13.2M Forex Trading Scheme

By Sydney Price (July 5, 2023, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A Michigan-based unregistered commodity pool operator and its CEO accused of misappropriating $13.2 million in investments from friends and family in a Ponzi-like foreign exchange trading scheme have reached an agreement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to settle all liability claims....

