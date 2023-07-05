Fed. Circ. Revives Bovine Sperm Sorting Patent Feud

By Jasmin Boyce (July 5, 2023, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit breathed new life into a patent suit lodged against bovine artificial insemination company ABS Global by rival STgenetics over a method for sorting sperm, ruling Wednesday that a judgment in prior litigation over the patent doesn't prevent a separate suit over induced infringement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS