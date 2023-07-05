Trump Atty Wood Retires To End Georgia Ethics Probes

By Jack Karp (July 5, 2023, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Embattled Trump attorney L. Lin Wood is retiring from practicing law rather than face potential discipline in Georgia over his role in challenging the results of the 2020 election, according to court filings from the State Bar of Georgia on Wednesday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS