FDA And FTC Crack Down On THC 'Copycat' Snacks

By Jonathan Capriel (July 5, 2023, 6:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned six companies to stop selling Delta-8 edibles that look like name-brand snacks such as Doritos, Oreos, Cheetos, Jolly Rancher and Nerds, saying their "copycat" foods can be easily mistaken for the real thing and send children to hospitals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS