GOP Leaders Seek Special Review Of IRS Whistleblowers

By David van den Berg (July 5, 2023, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Five congressional Republicans pressed Wednesday for a U.S. Office of Special Counsel investigation into allegations that the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of Justice retaliated against IRS agents who claimed the DOJ mishandled an investigation of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden....

