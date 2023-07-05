Generic-Drug Makers Challenge Minn. Price Control Law

By Lauren Berg (July 5, 2023, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Minnesota's new law prohibiting pharmaceutical manufacturers from imposing "an excessive price increase" on generic or biosimilar drugs unconstitutionally regulates prices charged nationwide and will only serve to make it harder for patients to obtain affordable medicines, according to a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday by a generics manufacturers trade association....

