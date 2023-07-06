Tax Conviction No Proof Of Interest In Civil Case, Court Says

By David Hansen (July 6, 2023, 6:59 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal judge rejected an argument by the U.S. government that an investment banker's prior conviction for filing a false tax return proved in a separate civil case that he had an interest in four overseas accounts that he did not report on the return. ...

