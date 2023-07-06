Developer, Ex-Worker Spar At 4th Circ. In Pot Firing Suit

By Mike Curley (July 6, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT) -- A former worker for developer Diamondback Investment Group LLC is asking the Fourth Circuit to revive her claims that she was discriminated against when the company fired her for testing positive for cannabis, while the developer is asking the judges to affirm the district court's order tossing the case....

