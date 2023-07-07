Too Often, Use Of K-9 Units Is Cruel And Unusual Punishment

By Patrick Buelna | · Listen to article Your browser does not support the audio element.

Any police use of force, including the deployment of canines, must meet the test of proportionality. Proportionality considers whether a particular use of force is proportional to the threat faced by the officers and is appropriate given the circumstances. Proportionality requires officers to consider if they are using only the level of force necessary to mitigate the threat, and whether there is another, less injurious option available that will safely and effectively achieve the same objective.

[N]o particularized case law is necessary for a deputy to know that excessive force has been used when a deputy sics a canine on a handcuffed arrestee who has fully surrendered and is completely under control.[12]

The use of "police dogs trained to 'bite and seize' suspects to locate and hold concealed individuals who are not reasonably believed to be dangerous may violate the Fourth Amendment"; and

